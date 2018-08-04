Man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Hartlepool this evening on suspicion of the murder of a woman.

The woman aged in her 20s was declared dead in Oxford Road near Chaucer Avenue, just after 9pm on Friday.

Police say they believe she was the victim of a 'targeted attack'. She has not yet been named.

Officers have spent the day carrying out inquiries in the town over the murder that has shocked the town.

A tent that had been in place since Friday night on Oxford Road has now been removed and flowers started to be laid at the scene. Oxford Road has also reopened.

The police helicopter has been sighted across the town during the day.

In the latest update tonight a Cleveland Police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man has now been arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of murder in connection with an incident on Oxford Road in Hartlepool yesterday evening.

"Thank you to the public for their support."

Police earlier made an appeal for a man they wanted to trace in connection with the case.

Chief Superintendent Alastair Simpson earlier said: “Firstly, my thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the woman who was tragically killed last night.

"Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this extremely difficult time.

“Residents in the local area will naturally be shocked by what has happened and I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team who are working tirelessly on this case and all the necessary specialist resources are being made available to them.

“Our enquiries so far have led detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack.

“There is a visible police presence in and around the area of the murder.

"Anyone in the local community who has concerns can approach any of these officers and speak to them about this incident.”

Anyone with information who does not wish to speak directly can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.