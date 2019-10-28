Man assaulted in his own home during Hartlepool burglary
A man has appeared in court after a burglary at a house in Hartlepool.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 3:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th October 2019, 4:31 pm
Officers from Hartlepool CID charged a man with burglary after a reported incident in Durham Street yesterday, Sunday, October 27.
It is reported that cash was stolen from the property and one of the occupants was assaulted, resulting in minor injuries.
Another man, 39, was also arrested and has been released with bail conditions.
The 35-year-old man appeared at Teesside Magistrates court today, Monday, October 28.