Man assaulted outside a popular pub

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a Peterlee night spot.

A man was assaulted outside The Peterlee Lodge Hotel last night.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police, said: "On Thursday evening, March 21, an incident occurred outside of The Lodge public house, Bede Way, Peterlee Town Centre.

"At about 10.20pm two males on pedal cycles have approached a male and assaulted him."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information should contact Peterlee CID via 101 quoting incident 0505 of March 21.