Man banned from football matches nationwide after disorder at Hartlepool games

They say “those who engage in such behaviour should expect to have action taken against them in a court of law”.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told that Craig Howley was involved in numerous incidents of disorder at Hartlepool United matches.

Among the teams the club were playing when the incident took place were Stockport County, Oxford United, Wrexham and Carlisle United.

Picture by FRANK REID

Howley, 28, of Longfellow Walk, Hartlepool, previously received a three-year banning order in 2012.

Under the order granted earlier this week at the court, he is forbidden from entering any premises for the purpose of attending any football matches in England and Wales.

Subject to possible exemption, he will also be required to submit his passport and to attend a named police station in England and Wales on the occasion of certain regulated football matches being played outside the United Kingdom.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, of Cleveland Police, said after the case: “Football banning orders have proven to be an excellent tool in helping reduce the violence and disorder associated with football which continues to blight the game.

"The legislation was designed to be utilised against those like this man, allowing police to remove from football those who cause or contribute to violence and disorder.

“Those who engage in such behaviour should expect to have action taken against them in a court of law. We will not tolerate it and we will take action wherever possible.”

