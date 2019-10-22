Man calls 999 to complain that Sports Direct won't return his trainers

Cleveland Police have released a 999 call where a man abuses the emergency call line to report an argument over some new trainers he had bought.

The man had called the emergency number and reported not being able to return his new trainers to a local sports shop. He said: “I only got them on Thursday. I only wore them for about two hours.”

The officer on the phone had to stop the man to remind him that 999 is to report emergencies only.

The man called 999 to complain he was unable to return his trainers to Sports Direct

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police staff are using this among many other instances to highlight the inappropriate use of 999 during International Control Room Week.

On average, the Force receives 335 emergency calls on the 999 line each day but some of those calls are an inappropriate use of the 999 system.

International Control Room Week launched on Monday, October 21.

The week raises awareness for the life-saving and life-changing work which officers deal with on a daily basis.

In March this year, call taker Kathryn Longstaff was praised after she dispatched emergency services to a man who was only able to communicate through tapping, due to a medical condition he was suffering from.

The call talker knew that something was wrong and asked the man a series of questions which enabled her to confirm that he was in danger and needed urgent assistance. The man’s life was saved due to her quick-thinking actions.

Superintendent Emily Harrison, leading the Cleveland Police Control Room, said: “Their work is often life-saving and I would like to thank our staff in the Force Control Room for their amazing hard work and dedication to helping people.

“Unfortunately, we also often see people inappropriately using the 999 system, which shows misunderstanding on their part.