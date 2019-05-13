Man charged after armed robbery at Hartlepool McDonald's

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at McDonald's in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police were called at 12.38am to McDonald's at Marina Way in the town on Thursday, May 10, following reports of an armed robbery.

At 12.40am police arrested the 36-year-old man in connection with the alleged incident.

Detectives later charged him with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at crown court on Friday, June 7.