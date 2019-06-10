Man charged with causing Hartlepool grandad’s death by careless driving

A motorist has been charged with killing a pensioner “who touched so many people’s lives”.

Grandfather Raymond Parkinson, 77, from Hartlepool, died at the scene of a collision on the A66, close to the Fox Hall Inn, near Richmond, North Yorkshire, just over 18 months ago.

The smash involved a white Renault Premium HGV truck, a silver Seat Ibiza and a black Nissan Qashqai.

The driver of the HGV, who was 33 at the time, was arrested in connection with Mr Parkinson’s death and released under investigation while inquiries continued.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a 34-year-old man, from Hamilton, in Scotland, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

A force spokesman said: “He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on June 25, 2019.”

The collision took place at 3,26pm on Sunday, November 26, 2017, with the road closed in both directions for more than 90 minutes.

An obituary in the Hartlepool Mail later described Mr Parkinson, who was driving the Qashqai at the time of the crash, as “a deeply thoughtful and considerate man who touched so many people's lives in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough”.

It said he was the “beloved and adored husband of Elizabeth”, “a loving dad to Anthea and Andrew” and “granda to Alex and Theo”.

Mourners were encouraged to make donations to the Great North Air Ambulance instead of leaving floral donations.

The A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith is regarded as one of the country's most dangerous routes because of its mix of single and dual lanes and exposure to extreme weather.