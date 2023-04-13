A man, aged 37, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a Land Rover Defender collided with the shop front of the Village Stores, in Wynyard, at around 9.30pm on November 4 last year.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday (April 14).

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the shop was damaged and the occupants of the flats above had to be evacuated.

People had to be evacuated following the incident in November 2022.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol at the time and was later bailed as enquiries continued.

Cleveland Police said: "A 37-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday 14th April following a collision involving a Landrover Defender in Wynyard on 4th November 2022.

