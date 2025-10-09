Man charged with five arson attacks on Hartlepool businesses

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:43 BST
A man has been charged with five arson attacks on Hartlepool businesses.

The 42-year-old suspect is due to appear before magistrates for the first time in connection with the police investigation.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “A 42-year-old man was charged with five counts of arson in connection with fires at local businesses in York Road and Caroline Street this week.

“He was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, 9th October.”

A man has been charged with committing five arson attacks at businesses in Hartlepool's York Road, above and Caroline Street.placeholder image
A man has been charged with committing five arson attacks at businesses in Hartlepool's York Road, above and Caroline Street.

The identities of the businesses said to be affected have still to be confirmed.

