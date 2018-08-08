Man charged with murder of mum of three Kelly Franklin appears at crown court

A man charged with the murder of Hartlepool mum-of-three Kelly Franklin has appeared before a judge.

Torbjorn Kettlewell appeared at Teesside Crown Court via video link from Durham prison charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Kelly Franklin.

Kettlewell spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.

Judge Stephen Ashurst said the purpose of the short hearing was to formally remand Kettlewell, 30, in custody and set a time scale for the case.

Kettlewell, from Oval Grange in Hartlepool, will next appear in court on September 4 when he will enter a plea to both charges.

Judge Ashurst said Kettlewell must understand ‘the plea he makes will have a profound affect on those who have been affected by the death’.

Flowers left at the scene.

The court heard his custody time limit will expire on February 4 next year.

No application for bail was made.

Kelly, 29, sadly died following a street attack in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, last Friday night, despite efforts from emergency services and local people to help her.

A family statement, released by Cleveland Police, paid tribute to the 'loving, caring, beautiful young mother of three'.

Kelly’s family said: “Kelly Anne Franklin was such a loving, caring, beautiful young mother of three whose life has been tragically cut short.

“Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face. She was loved by so many and always had time for others.

“Her three beautiful children were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly.

“It is so difficult to find the words to describe how the family feels at this moment.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank all members of the public who comforted and tried desperately to save Kelly at the scene.

"We would also like to thank the paramedics, police and our local community for their kind support.

"Our family will never be the same without her, we love you Kelly very much, God bless you and we will all be together one day.”

A 48-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail while police continue inquiries.