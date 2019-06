A man has been charged after an elderly woman’s purse containing £200 was stolen.

Kenneth Lowery, of Bede Grove, Hartlepool, has been charged with burglary and theft in relation to the offence.

The 50-year-old is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 11th June.