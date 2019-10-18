Man dies in crash following police chase
A man has died following a police pursuit in County Durham.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 5:31 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 5:55 pm
At around 2.30pm on Friday, October 18, police began a pursuit in Spennymoor involving a Nissan Primera.
The incident ended in a crash on Central Drive, Middlestone Moor.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle, who is not being named at this stage, suffered fatal injuries.
“We have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”
A cordon remains in place and traffic should avoid the area.