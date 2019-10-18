Man dies in crash following police chase

A man has died following a police pursuit in County Durham.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Central Drive.

At around 2.30pm on Friday, October 18, police began a pursuit in Spennymoor involving a Nissan Primera.

The incident ended in a crash on Central Drive, Middlestone Moor.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle, who is not being named at this stage, suffered fatal injuries.

“We have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”

A cordon remains in place and traffic should avoid the area.