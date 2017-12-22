Man dubbed a 'persistent nuisance' by judge after smashing his mother's front door

A 38-year-old man who smashed the front door of his mother's house has been jailed for eight months.

Jamie Fannan, who was banned from going to the house in Hartlepool by a restraining order, turned up at the property in the early hours.

"His mother was in the house with his sister," said Rachel Masters. prosecuting.

"They were awoken by banging on the front door.

"Fannan, who was drunk, was abusive and threatening, saying he wanted £30 which he seemed to think was due to him.

"Those inside the property heard glass smashing, which was the outer pane of the front door.

"Fannan left the scene, but he was arrested when he returned about an hour later.

"He denied making any threats."

Fannan, of Brierton Lane, Hartlepool, admitted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, and breach of a restraining order.

"The offences also put him in breach of a suspended sentence of five months imposed for two offences of shoplifting," added Ms Masters.

"He has previous convictions for 125 offences, mostly involving dishonesty."

Martin Scarborough, defending, said Fannan was not aware the restraining order was still in force.

"This is a low level breach," added Mr Scarborough. "There was no direct contact.

"Mr Fannan has had issues with drink, drugs, and his mental health.

"He has been on remand for two months, so has already served the equivalent of a sentence of four months."

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton jailed Fannan for eight months.

The judge told him: "You don't need me to tell you you have an appalling record.

"For most of your life you have been a persistent nuisance to society and the courts.

"On this occasion you were a nuisance to your family."