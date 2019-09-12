Man due in court after pensioner's home burgled in Hartlepool
A suspected burglar will appear in crown court next month after jewellery and money were stolen from a pensioner’s Hartlepool home.
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 13:54
A 47-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with burglary and possessing a controlled drug of Class A.
Hartlepool Response officers arrested a man after a woman, 72, reported a break-in at her home in the Park Road area.
She reported the theft of sentimental jewellery, family heirlooms and cash during the incident.
The man will appear at Teesside Crown Court in October.