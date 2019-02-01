Man due in court after Hartlepool firearm incident

A man is due in court charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and violence following an incident in Hartlepool.

Phillip Keenan, 39, of Stephen Street in Hartlepool, is also charged with possession of a controlled drug and common assault of an emergency worker.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today.

Cleveland Police were called to an incident in Jarvis Walk in the town.

On Thursday a spokeswoman for the force said: "A 39-year-old man was arrested in Jarvis Walk in Hartlepool on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and common assault of an emergency worker.".

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Detective Constable Steven Ridsdale from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 017072.