News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Man due in court after women suffer injuries following alleged Hartlepool attacks

A man is due to appear in court after he was charged with three attacks on women.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police say two of the alleged victims suffered a broken hip and broken leg respectively.

Following an investigation by Hartlepool CID, the 28-year-old defendant is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the cases on Monday, July 17.