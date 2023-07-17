Man due in court after women suffer injuries following alleged Hartlepool attacks
A man is due to appear in court after he was charged with three attacks on women.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Cleveland Police say two of the alleged victims suffered a broken hip and broken leg respectively.
Following an investigation by Hartlepool CID, the 28-year-old defendant is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the cases on Monday, July 17.