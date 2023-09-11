News you can trust since 1877
Man due in court charged with false imprisonment and robbing teenager in Hartlepool of his phone and cash

A man has been charged with robbing a teenager of his phone, cash and other belongings.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
The 46-year-old suspect is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court following the alleged incident in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 10.

He is also accused of false imprisonment.

Cleveland Police say two further suspects, both men aged 29 and 41, remain in custody in connection with same alleged incident.