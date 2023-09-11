Man due in court charged with false imprisonment and robbing teenager in Hartlepool of his phone and cash
A man has been charged with robbing a teenager of his phone, cash and other belongings.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 46-year-old suspect is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court following the alleged incident in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 10.
He is also accused of false imprisonment.
Cleveland Police say two further suspects, both men aged 29 and 41, remain in custody in connection with same alleged incident.