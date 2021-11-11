Man due in court charged with murdering Hartlepool dad
A man is due in court today after he was charged with the murder of a Hartlepool dad.
Eugert Merizaj, aged 30, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with with Hemawand Ali Hussein's murder in 2019.
Merizaj will appear today after being brought back to the UK from Belgium in a joint operation between Cleveland Police, the National Crime Agency and Belgian police.
Father-of-two Mr Hussein, 30, was found dead in a property in Hartlepool’s Charterhouse Street in September 2019.
He had suffered a gunshot wound.
In March of this year three men were jailed for 53 years after they were cleared of murder but convicted of his manslaughter .
Mr Hussein previously fought so-called Islamic State in his home country of Kurdistan and was a much-loved father to two young sons.
His partner, Jennifer Buller, said after the March convictions: “He was a brilliant father and his children saw him as their hero, a brave man who protected them."