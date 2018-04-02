Man due in court following shooting of dog in Hartlepool

A man is to appear in court on charges of allegedly having a dog which was shot by police in Hartlepool "dangerously out of control".

It follows an incident earlier this year when a Caucasian shepherd dog was destroyed on a Sunday, January 21, in Mainsforth Terrace after the animal had been tied to a pole.

There were calls from many of those present for an independent investigation into the case.

An online petition seeking justice for the dog was signed more than 92,000 times.

Cleveland Police defended their decision to shoot the animal, saying at the time that they had worked together with a number of veterinary professionals, the RSPCA and a re-homing charity throughout.

A man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "A 22-year-old man from the Hartlepool area will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 3, for allegedly having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

"The man was reported for summons in connection with an incident involving a dog in Hartlepool on Sunday, January 21."