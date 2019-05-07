Man facing jail after being found guilty of five rapes - including attacks on woman and teenager in Hartlepool

A 66-year-old man is facing years in prison after being convicted of five rapes.

Jurors took under an hour to convict Jeffrey Waite of all the charges he faced.

Waite targeted two victims, an adult woman and a teenager, decades ago in Hartlepool.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard the victims were too scared to come forward at the time.

Police became involved after the younger victim had counselling as an adult for mental health problems ,and disclosed she had been raped.

Waite, 66, of no fixed abode, denied five charges of rape.

He was convicted after a trial lasting a week.

Judge Sean Morris thanked the jurors for the 'close attention' they paid to the case.

The judge said he will pass sentence later today.

Waite was remanded in custody.