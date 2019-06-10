Man facing jail for robbing Hartlepool McDonald’s with fake gun

A man is facing jail for carrying out a frightening late night armed robbery of a Hartlepool McDonald’s.

Christopher Crane, 36, threatened staff with an imitation handgun at the town’s Marina Way branch last month, and stole £95.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery and firearms offences when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

Crane appeared over a videolink to Durham Prison where he is being held on remand.

He will be sentenced in around two months’ time following the preparation of reports.

Crane pleaded guilty to robbery of a named individual of £95, possession of an imitation firearm, namely an imitation handgun, and possession of the imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence to another person, all on the same date.

It is understood the weapon was a lighter in the shape of a gun.

Police were called at 12.38am to the McDonald’s on Friday, May 10, following reports of an armed robbery.

Crane was arrested two minutes later.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said the incident was captured on CCTV.

Stephen Constantine, defending, asked for an adjournment so a psychiatric report could be done.

Crane, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, will be sentenced on Friday, September 13.