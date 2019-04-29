Man held knife to his own throat as police called to McDonald's in Hartlepool

A man who held a knife to his own throat in a Hartlepool McDonald’s will be examined by a psychiatrist before he is sentenced, a judge ordered.

Staff called police to a report of an incident on December 6 last year when Charles Halse, 45, from Hartlepool, was sitting at a table alone.

When he was approached by a lone officer Halse became disturbed and as he stood up a kitchen knife fell out of his trouser leg.

Halse grabbed the knife and he held it to his own throat saying that he was not going back to Roseberry Park (a Middlesbrough psychiatric hospital), said prosecutor Harry Hadfield.

Halse’s counsel Andrew Teate told Teesside Crown Court: "That is exactly where he ended up.”

He said that Halse had been assessed by doctors at Roseberry Park and they had released him.

Mr Teate said: "He is not requiring any further treatment.

”He is in the care of a number of different organisations.

“He is taking his medication as instructed. He is being regularly tested for a number of illicit substances and has passed with flying colours. He is being monitored for other aspects of his living.”

Mr Teate added:”He held a knife to his own throat saying that he was not going back to Roseberry Park, and that is where he was taken for further treatment.”

Hasle, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, was committed for sentence after he pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates' Court to possession of a knife in public.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told Halse, who was escorted in the dock by a male psychiatric nurse: "The courts are always concerned when someone comes before them because like you they have been found with a knife in public.

”I am adjourning this case for a psychiatric report upon you.

”I am not making any promises as to what will happen to you.”

Halse’s bail was extended until sentencing on June 10.