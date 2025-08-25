A man is due to appear in court following an incident in which a dog was put to sleep after it “suffered serious injuries”.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday: “A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a reported incident in Harrow Street, Hartlepool, on Saturday, 23rd August, during which a dog reportedly suffered serious injuries and was subsequently put to sleep.

“The man is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, 25th August.”

