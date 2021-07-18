The man was walking past the cemetery on Raby Road at around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 17 when he was stopped by a man who asked him for the time.

As the victim got his phone out to check, the unknown man then tried to steal it from his hand.

The man managed to keep hold of the phone despite the other man trying to pull it away, but was hit in the face and suffered minor injuries.

The alleged incident took place on Raby Road in Hartlepool. Image by Google Maps.

The unknown man then ran off down Raby Road in the direction of the town centre.

He is described as white, aged approximately 30 years old and around 5ft 8in tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, thick black gloves and black baggy trousers. He spoke with a local accent.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information or CCTV which may assist to call Hartlepool CID on 101, reference 118658.