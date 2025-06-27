Man injured after yobs hurl glass at taxi in Hartlepool town centre
Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them following the late-night incident in Church Street, Hartlepool.
They say they received “a report of youths throwing glass at a taxi and assaulting a man”.
A statement added: “The 54-year-old man had minor injuries.
“Officers are progressing the investigation, including reviewing CCTV and mobile phone evidence.
“No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which took place at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 24, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 116161.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.