Man injured after yobs hurl glass at taxi in Hartlepool town centre

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:21 BST
A man suffered injuries after he was attacked a gang of yobs.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them following the late-night incident in Church Street, Hartlepool.

They say they received “a report of youths throwing glass at a taxi and assaulting a man”.

A statement added: “The 54-year-old man had minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man suffered minor injuries following an attack by a gang of yobs in Hartlepool's Church Street.placeholder image
A man suffered minor injuries following an attack by a gang of yobs in Hartlepool's Church Street.

“Officers are progressing the investigation, including reviewing CCTV and mobile phone evidence.

“No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which took place at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 24, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 116161.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice