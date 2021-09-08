Man injured and two arrested after 'altercation' involving males 'reportedly carrying weapons'
A man was injured and two people arrested by police after an incident reportedly involving males carrying weapons.
Detectives are now appealing for witnesses, dash cam and CCTV footage from members of the public following the weekend dispute on Sunday, September 5, in Billingham.
A Cleveland Police statement in connection with the inquiry read: “Police received a report of an altercation on Station Road around 4pm involving a number of males, who were reportedly carrying weapons.
“A number of members of the public are believed to have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.
“A 22-year-old man suffered a minor injury.
“Two men, aged 22 and 50, have been arrested in connection with the incident and they remain in police custody at this time.
“Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage are asked to contact Stockton CID on 101, quoting incident number 150106.”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by going online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.