Man pushed off his bike in Hartlepool robbery
A young man was pushed from his bike and robbed in a criminal incident in Hartlepool.
The robbery took place on Sunday, September 22 at 1.20am when the 20-year-old victim was riding along Throston Grange Lane in the town.
Two men approached him and pushed him off his bike. One of the men rode off on the bike towards Jesmond Gardens by cutting through Lidl car park.
The second man involved in the alleged robbery then left the scene of the incident on foot heading towards the Throston Estate.
Cleveland Police are seeking help from the public and officers investigating the incident have released descriptions of two men they wish to speak to.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Male one is described as being a white male in his 30s, around 5 ft 9” tall and was wearing a tracksuit and a dark woollen hat.
“The second male is described as being a white male, the same age as male one, around 6 ft 4” tall, of slim build and was wearing a camouflage coat with a hood and dark tracksuit bottoms.”
Police believed that the first male may have been in the possession of a knife.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact DC Jo Lester Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 163318.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.