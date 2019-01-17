Man stabbed ex-partner Kelly Franklin 30 times after blaming her for their children being taken into care, court told

Two former lovers have gone on trial accused of murdering Hartlepool mother-of-three Kelly Franklin.

Kelly was stabbed more than 30 times by her ex-partner Torbjorn Kettlewell as she saw a friend onto a bus in Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

Kelly Franklin

Kettlewell is alleged to have been driven to and from the murder scene by his co-accused, Julie Wass.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard Kettlewell and Ms Franklin had been in a relationship for 12 years which had gone sour.

Matters had come to a head when the couple's three children were removed by social services.

"Kettlewell was a coercive, controlling, and abusive man," said Jamie Hill QC, prosecuting.

Flowers at the scene in Chaucer Avenue, Hartlepool.

"He spent his life drinking. surrounded by computer games, and perhaps of more concern, trying to draw Kelly into his sexual fantasies involving other women.

"He was obsessed with weapons and the army, and shot one of the children in the face with an air weapon while cleaning it.

"That led to the couple losing the children.

"He blamed Ms Franklin, and a social worker, for the loss of his children - it could never be his fault.

The scene off Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

"By the time of the killing last August he had split from Ms Franklin, 29, and was living in a flat a couple of miles away across Hartlepool.

"He was trying to get back with Ms Franklin, she was not interested, and was moving on with her life.

"We say Kettlewell decided that if he couldn't have her, no on else could."

Mr Hill said the fact Kettlewell had killed Ms Franklin was 'not in dispute', but he denies murdering her.

"He told police he went to confront her," added Mr Hill. "He said he couldn't remember fully what happened."

The jury heard Julie Wass spent most of the day of the killing with Kettlewell at his flat.

The pair were tracked going in her car to woodland in Trimdon, which prosecutors say was to research a hiding place for later.

Prosecutors say Wass drove Kettlewell to Ms Franklin's home in Kipling Street shortly before the killing.

After the killing, Wass drove Kettlewell to the same wooded area in Trimdon, before she returned to the scene with her brother.

She gave police differing accounts of her movements that night, claiming the first time she had seen Kettlewell was when he got into her car after the killing, and ordered her to drive him away.

Kettlewell was arrested the following day after he was found in the home of another woman.

Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, denies murder on August 3.

Wass, 48, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, denies murder.

She admits assisting an offender.

The case continues.