Man suffers serious head injury after attack outside of Hartlepool bar

A man has suffered a serious head injury after being attacked outside of a Hartlepool bar.

A 25-year-old man was found unconscious outside the ‘Popworld’ bar on Victoria Street at around 2am on Sunday January 27.

Cleveland Police are investigating the assault and are appealing for information.

Detectives continue to follow up a number of lines of inquiry but want to remind anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to share it with police.

Detective Constable Jodi Mallon, said: “This assault left a young man with significant injuries and has had a huge impact on his life.

“The victim was assaulted on a Saturday night when lots of people were out and about and there were many taxis and cars driving by.

"We’re grateful to everyone who has shared information so far but we know there are more people who may have seen something.

"We’d appeal to them to help us.”

Anyone with any information on the assault is also asked to call 101 and speak to DC Jodi Mallon, quoting reference number 16711.