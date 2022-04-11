Man taken to hospital with head injury after street fight

Detectives are appealing for information after an incident in Gainford Road last night, Sunday, April 10.

Just before 7.30pm, police received a report of an on-going altercation in which weapons were involved.

Officers found a 39-year-old man had been assaulted and suffered a head injury. He was later discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another man subsequently reported the theft of a black Seat Leon and this is being treated as part of the same investigation.

Police believe the suspects arrived in a gold Shogun, a grey Fiat Ducato van and a white Land Rover Discovery and are appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage which could help enquiries to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref SE22059269 or Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phoning 0800 555 111.