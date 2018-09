A man is due to appear in court today, charged with the murder of Hartlepool mum-of-three Kelly Franklin.

The 29-year-old died after being stabbed in Oxford Road in the town on Friday, August 3.

Kelly Franklin.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The accused, who is also known as Ian Kettlewell, is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.