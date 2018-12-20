Man who attacked girlfriend spared return to jail after judge rules on appeal

A man who was jailed for assaulting his partner has won an appeal to have his sentence suspended.

Paul Measor was locked up for five months by a district judge at Teesside Magistrates' Court in October.

Measor spent two weeks in prison before being released on bail pending his appeal.

Hearing the appeal at Teesside Crown Court, a judge and two magistrates ruled Measor's sentence could be suspended with the addition of rehabilitation activity days and community work.

Prosecutor Andrew White said Measor was found guilty of two offences of common assault of Lauren Smith.

"He was in a relationship with Ms Smith at the time," added Mr White.

"While she was in the shower he turned on another tap in the house to make her shower run cold.

"He then threw cold water over her before holding scissors to her face, saying to her: 'Tell me to do it, you want me to do it'.

"Ms Smith started crying at which Measor made a remark about waterworks before letting her go.

"The second assault involved two spits, one missed but the other landed on her face."

Measor, 36, formerly of Elizabeth Way, Hartlepool, now of Northpark, Billingham, was convicted of common assault on August 6 and October 1.

He was acquitted of using controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Alec Bousfield, defending, said: "Mr Measor no longer appeals the convictions, just the sentence.

"He has spent his first ever two weeks in prison and it's not an environment he wishes to go back to.

"Since being released on bail, he has behaved appropriately and not sought to contact Ms Smith.

"He accepts the relationship is over which means the risk to her from him is all but eliminated.

"Mr Measor is a hard working man who is fit for community work."

Varying the sentence, Judge James Brown told Measor he should be ashamed of himself.

"Your conduct was appalling," added the judge.

"The impact on the victim of your behaviour is far greater than just the assaults themselves, although they were bad enough.

"In my judgement you caused Ms Smith emotional distress over a long period of time.

"Why you ever stood trial is beyond me, the evidence was always overwhelming, but putting her through a trial is another example of your controlling behaviour.

"A prison sentence is merited, but the problem with relatively short sentences is there is no time to work with the offender.

"In that respect, prison is a softer option.

"You need to be made to face up to what you did."

Judge Brown suspended the five-month prison sentence for two years, and ordered Measor to do 180 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered him to pay £200 towards the costs of the appeal.

"You have come very close to going back to prison today," said the judge.

Measor was made the subject of an order banning him from contacting his victim for five years.