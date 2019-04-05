Man who died in Hartlepool crash has been named

Police have named the man who died in a fatal collision in Hartlepool.

The 70-year-old has been named as Christopher Richard Sewell, also known to many as Ritchie.

The scene of the fatal accident in Hartlepool.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Tuesday, April 2.

The collision occurred at around 3pm at the junction of Hart Lane and Jesmond Gardens and involved a Jeep Renegade and a metal railing.

Today, Mr Sewell's family paid tribute to him in a statement which read: “Our dearly loved Ritchie will be greatly missed by our family, friends and his beloved dog.

“He was a keen dog walker and would even take friends' and neighbours' dogs for walks.”

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Ritchie’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact PC Andy Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 054839.