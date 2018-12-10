Manhunt launched after masked 'internet prankster' burst into 74-year-old's Hartlepool home armed with a knife

Police have launched an manhunt after a masked man burst into an elderly woman's home brandishing with a knife.

Cleveland Police sat the elderly woman was left shaken after the what they have described as a 'suspicious incident' in Hartlepool.

A police spokesman said: "The lady was in her kitchen at around 6pm on Friday awaiting a family member's visit when she was confronted by the man in her hallway.

"He was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and shoes and a grey and black camouflage hood or balaclava/mask covering his face.

"The man pulled out a a large kitchen style knife and held to towards her.

"The lady then shouted out for help and the suspect told her not to shout out and that it was only a prank to scare people “like you can see on the internet”.

"The man left her address in Greyfriars Court and ran off towards the King Oswy Shops. Officers conducted an area search but unfortunately could not locate the suspect."

Anyone with information about the person responsible is asked to contact DC Holly Angus via the 101 number quoting event 223494.