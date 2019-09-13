Michael Phillips murder: New arrest in connection with death of man at Hartlepool house
A 41-year-old man is in the custody of Cleveland Police in connection with the murder of Michael Phillips.
Officers have arrested the man on suspicion of obstructing the course of public justice and assisting an offender.
As of Friday, September 13 he remains in custody.
The arrest was made in connection with the murder of Michael Phillips, 39, who died after suffering “significant” injuries at a property on Rydal Street, Hartlepool.
Officers were called to the house on Monday, June 10. Emergency services attended but Mr Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.
Since the investigation into his death began, 12 men and one woman have been arrested.
Seven people have been charged, while four have been released under investigation. One was released with no further action.
Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfield Close, Hartlepool and Lee Darby, 31, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool, have pleaded not guilty to murder, with a preliminary trial date set for January 6, 2020.
Elliott also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lee Cardwell, occasioning him actual bodily harm (ABH).
Darby also pleaded not guilty to possession of a stun gun disguised as a firearm on Wednesday, June 12.
John Musgrave, 54, of Wordsworth Avenue, Anthony Small, 39, of Rydal Street, Craig Thorpe, 36, of Young Street, Sean Musgrave, 30, of Wordsworth Avenue, and Gary Jackson, 30, of The Darlings, all Hartlepool, appeared in Leeds Crown Court last month charged with Mr Phillips’ murder.
The five men were remanded in custody, and are set to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 27.