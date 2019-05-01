Missing Katrice Lee: Court case adjourned for woman accused of sending 'malicious' messages

A court case for a woman accused of impersonating missing Katrice Lee on social media has been adjourned.

Katrice has not been seen since she vanished in 1981 on her second birthday from a NAAFI supermarket in Germany where her father Richie Lee, from Hartlepool, was stationed with the British Army at the time.

An image of how Katrice may look today.

Heidi Robinson, 40, from Moreton, Wirral, is charged with a malicious communications offence relating to alleged social media posts.

She was due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court today but the case has been adjourned until May 14.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said in March: "We can confirm that a Wirral woman has been charged with malicious communications in relation to an ongoing investigation.



"40-year-old Heidi Robinson from East Way in Moreton was charged with 'Send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter'."



Katrice's family has led appeals for information about her whereabouts for years.

A large-scale excavation of a river bank in Paderborn, Germany, was carried a year ago as part of a Royal Military Police investigation but did not uncover any evidence of Katrice.

Her family have always believed she was stolen to be a surrogate child for another family and is still alive somewhere.