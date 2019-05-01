Missing Katrice Lee: Court case adjourned for woman accused of sending 'malicious' messages

A court case for a woman accused of impersonating missing Katrice Lee on social media has been adjourned.
Katrice has not been seen since she vanished in 1981 on her second birthday from a NAAFI supermarket in Germany where her father Richie Lee, from Hartlepool, was stationed with the British Army at the time.
Heidi Robinson, 40, from Moreton, Wirral, is charged with a malicious communications offence relating to alleged social media posts.
She was due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court today but the case has been adjourned until May 14.
A Merseyside Police spokesman said in March: "We can confirm that a Wirral woman has been charged with malicious communications in relation to an ongoing investigation.
"40-year-old Heidi Robinson from East Way in Moreton was charged with 'Send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter'."
Katrice's family has led appeals for information about her whereabouts for years.
A large-scale excavation of a river bank in Paderborn, Germany, was carried a year ago as part of a Royal Military Police investigation but did not uncover any evidence of Katrice.
Her family have always believed she was stolen to be a surrogate child for another family and is still alive somewhere.