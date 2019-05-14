Mobile phones, laptop and sports clothing taken in burglary at Hartlepool house

Mobiles phones, a laptop and sports clothing were taken in a burglary at a house in Hartlepool.

It happened at a property in Tankerville Street in the town between 1pm and 10pm last Friday.

Mobile phones, an Acer laptop, sports clothing and training shoes were all swiped.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Police are appealing for information following a house burglary in Hartlepool.

"The break in took place at a property in Tankerville Street between the hours of 1pm and 10pm on Friday, May 10.

"A number of items were stolen including mobile phones, an Acer laptop, sports clothing and training shoes."

Anyone with information, including nearby private CCTV, is asked to contact DC Becky Alderson via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting event number 078248.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org