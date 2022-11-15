Mother to appear in court after being charged with murdering her three-year-old son

Christina Robinson, 28, is also facing a charge of child neglect.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “She will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of her three-year-old son Dwelaniyah Robinson.

“Emergency services were called to a house in Bracken Court, in Ushaw Moor, Durham on the afternoon of Saturday, November 5.

“Dwelaniyah was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham, but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arrival.”

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they will be at the scene today to complete their enquiries.