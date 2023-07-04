Motorbike rider taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash on Hartlepool's A689
The A689 heading into Hartlepool was closed following the incident near Rossmere Way on Monday, July 3, at around 7.50pm.
Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement last night: “The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson added on Tuesday: "We received a call to 999 at 19:51 on 3 July to reports of a road traffic collision on the A689, at the junction of Stockton Road and Rossmere Way in Hartlepool, between a car and motorbike.
"We sent air ambulance, a specialist paramedic and an emergency ambulance crew and took one male patient to James Cook hospital with injuries to the leg."