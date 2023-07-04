News you can trust since 1877
Motorbike rider taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash on Hartlepool's A689

A motorbike rider suffered “serious injuries” following a collision with a car.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

The A689 heading into Hartlepool was closed following the incident near Rossmere Way on Monday, July 3, at around 7.50pm.

Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement last night: “The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson added on Tuesday: "We received a call to 999 at 19:51 on 3 July to reports of a road traffic collision on the A689, at the junction of Stockton Road and Rossmere Way in Hartlepool, between a car and motorbike.

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on the A689 in Hartlepool, on Monday, July 3. Picture by Frank Reid.A motorbike rider was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on the A689 in Hartlepool, on Monday, July 3. Picture by Frank Reid.
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on the A689 in Hartlepool, on Monday, July 3. Picture by Frank Reid.
"We sent air ambulance, a specialist paramedic and an emergency ambulance crew and took one male patient to James Cook hospital with injuries to the leg."

