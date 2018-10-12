Motorcycle 'may soon resemble cube' after police catch 'uninsured' rider by accident in Hartlepool

A suspected illegal biker may soon see his motorcycle 'resemble a cube' after being caught by police.

Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team spotted the rider by pure chance when taking a diversion down Oxford Street in Hartlepool on Saturday.

Police have powers to seize vehicles which are being driven by uninsured drivers or drivers who do not have a valid driving licence, with vehicles ending up being disposed of in a crusher if the owner cannot provide their documents and pay a recovery fee in the required time frame.

A spokesman for the police team said: "Thank the Lord PCSOs from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team happened to take an unexpected diversion into Oxford Street, Hartlepool earlier this afternoon.

"Had they not done so, the unlicensed, uninsured rider of the Yamaha motorcycle, and his two associates, would probably have continued to plague residents.

"Instead, the machine may soon resemble a cube."