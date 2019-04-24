Motorist arrested near Hartlepool over serial fuel thefts

A motorist has been quizzed by police in connection with a series of fuel thefts.

Cleveland and Durham Police's Road Policing Unit (RPU) detained the suspect near Wynyard over the bank holiday weekend.

The unit believe the vehicle the motorist was travelling in was used in eight fuel thefts in North Yorkshire.

An RPU spokesman said: "The occupant was arrested for multiple offences and was sent to the wilds of Scarborough for interview and process."

Further details about the incident have still to be released.

The RPU also seized a Fiat 500 in Hartlepool and quizzed its driver on suspicion of driving around town without insurance.

An RPU spokesman said: "The driver was reported for driving without insurance."