Motorist charged with nine offences after 'pursuit' on A19
A 31-year-old man will appear before magistrates at Teesside on Friday, November 8 after being charged with nine offences relating to a reported police pursuit.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:47 am
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:06 am
The incident is said to have involved a silver Nissan Juke on the A19 near the Billingham Interchange at 1:25am on Thursday, November 7.
He has been charged with burglary, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, going equipped for burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, attempted burglary and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.