Motorist dies and two people are injured following collision between two vehicles in Billingham

A motorist has died following a collision between two vehicles.

By Gavin Ledwith
1 hour ago - 1 min read

He suffered fatal injuries following a collision earlier on Thursday, March 2, involving a van and a car in Billingham.

Cleveland Police have now issued a plea for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.

The force said in a statement on Thursday evening: “The driver of a van involved in a collision on Thames Road, in Billingham, this afternoon has sadly died.

A motorist has died following a two-car collision in Billingham.
“The incident between a white Ford Transit van and a beige Citroen C3 happened shortly before 13.15hrs this afternoon, Thursday, 2nd March.

“The 46-year-old man driving the Ford Transit died from his injuries.

“The 50-year-old man and the 44-year-old woman in the Citroen were taken to James Cook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Our condolences are with the man’s family at this time.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE23040115.”

