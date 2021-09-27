Motorist faces trial after denying causing death of motorcyclist in Hartlepool by careless driving
A motorist is due to stand trial next year accused of being responsible for the death of a motorcyclist.
Callum Burr, 23, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court to a charge of death by careless driving of Michael Clarke, 35.
Mr Clarke died following reports of a collision in Chester Road, Hartlepool, on November 24 last year.
Burr is accused of driving an Audi A4 without due care and attention on that day.
The charge had previously been one of death by dangerous driving.
A trial expected to last at least three days is due to be held next May.
A senior judge said that is the earliest it can take place as the court has a long backlog of cases.
Burr, of Commercial Street, Trimdon Colliery, was granted unconditional bail.
The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson told him: “I’m sorry it can’t be any sooner than that.
"The court is dealing with a very, very large backlog and long delays I’m afraid.”