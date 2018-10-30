MP blasts 'descpicable' vandalism to Hartlepool war memorial

Hartlepool's MP Mike Hill has hit out at 'despicable and disgusting' graffiti after Hartlepool's war memorial has been vandalised.

Graffiti that appears to have been written in black marker pen has been scrawled on the memorial in Victory Square in the town centre.

Hartlepool war memorial in Victory Square

It is believed to have happened on Monday night.

It comes just ahead of Armistice Day and when the country will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Mr Hill said: "This is truly a despicable and disgusting act of vandalism, completely disrespectful to the memory of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their Country.

"I sincerely hope those who did this are caught quickly and brought to book."

The graffiti features man's name and appears to accuse them of being a police informer and sex offender.

The memorial is the focal point of Hartlepool's remembrance commemorations with an annual service, parade and wreath laying by dignitaries, forces organisations and the community every November.