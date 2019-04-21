Mum's anger as son and friends 'attacked and humiliated' by gang in Hartlepool park

An 11-year-old boy has been left frightened to go out after a reported attack by a gang of teenagers in a Hartlepool park.

Harry Calvert, 11, was playing out with two friends in Bishop Cuthbert Park, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 16, when he was approached by three older boys.

Young rugby player Harry Calvert has been left shaken by the ordeal.

His mum Natasha Kennedy said her son and his friends were then subject to an hour-long ordeal that saw them physically and verbally assaulted by the gang.

She said the older boys aged around 13, stamped on the youngster's legs and kicked and punched them as well as making them empty their pockets and throwing one of the boy's glasses away.

Natasha, 33, said: "Harry and his two friends had been playing in the park when they were approached by a gang of youths on their bikes.

"The gang attacked them and humiliated them.

"They made them get on their knees and empty their pockets and lie on their backs.

"They flung one boy's glasses away and physically attacked them stamping on their legs and punching and kicking them.

"This went on for around a hour and it seemed like it was for their own enjoyment.

"It only stopped when a woman came by and walked them away to safety.

"She contacted me later and I just want to say thank you to her as it could have been a lot worse if she wasn't there."

Harry and his friends were also helped by a couple who were walking by who intervened to stop the attack.

Thankfully, mum Natasha said the boys were not seriously injured.

Natasha and the other boy's parents have reported the incident to the police.

Cleveland Police said they had received a report about the incident and that inquiries are ongoing.

Natasha hopes that reporting the incident will help to prevent such an attack happening to other children.

The mum-of-two continued: "Harry called me crying his eyes out afterwards.

"I have never seen my son that scared before and now he doesn't want ton go out and play on a night anymore with his friends.

"I don't want this to happen to other children, something needs to be done."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.