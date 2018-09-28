Mum stabbed son in the back three times in the back after drink and drugs binge in Hartlepool

A mother stabbed her son three times in the back during a booze and drug-fuelled argument.

Alison Butler-Henderson and her adult son fell out over the use of crack cocaine.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Butler-Henderson ordered her son to leave, and stabbed him as she tried to usher him out of the door of her Hartlepool flat.

The son suffered three shallow puncture wounds which were treated by paramedics at the scene.

He declined further treatment, and declined to take part in the prosecution of his mother, Teesside Crown Court heard.

"It was about 6pm when the argument appears to have started in the kitchen," said Chris Wood, prosecuting.

"Ms Butler-Henderson picked up a large kitchen knife.

"Her son was injured as she attempted to get him out of the property."

Butler-Henderson, 37, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, admitted unlawful wounding on June 2.

She has previous convictions for two offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm for which she was jailed for 10 years in 2012.

The previous wounding offences involved another stabbing, and involved a barmaid in York who Butler-Henderson glassed in the face, the court heard.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said in mitigation: "The offence against her son happened when she was heavily under the influence of drink and drugs.

"She can barely recall how it happened, other than she pushed against him while trying to put him out of the door.

"Ms Butler-Henderson has had difficulties in her young life, and she suffered the death of her mother and brother.

"She has been working with the authorities while in prison, and is keen to rid herself of her addictions."

The Recorder, Mr Gurdial Singh, sentenced Butler-Henderson to 28 months in prison.

The recorder told her: "Your record is a poor one, and with your previous offending you should know the dangers when someone arms themselves with a knife.

"You could have killed your son, and it is only luck that the injuries he suffered were, in the scheme of things, relatively minor."

Butler-Henderson was made the subject of an order banning her from contacting her son for five years.