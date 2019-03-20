Murder case stab victim had 19 separate injuries including knife wound that severed main artery in his leg

A dad who bled to death after being stabbed had 19 separate injuries, a jury trying a Hartlepool man for his murder has been told.

Peter Gilling was allegedly murdered by Hartlepool man Darren Willans and Derek Pallas after a chance meeting outside a block of flats in Billingham.

Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation following the attack on Peter Gillens at Melsonby Court, Billingham, in September 2018.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard Mr Gilling died from 'catastrophic' blood loss after the main artery to his leg was severed.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton, who carried out a post mortem examination, said that among Mr Gilling's injuries was a 3in wound to his left thigh.

"That was a significant, deep, injury," added Dr Bolton.

"It went towards his back, damaging muscle and two veins, and completely severing the femoral artery which supplies blood to the leg.

"That injury led to catastrophic and extensive blood loss, but that may not have been immediately obvious from the outside.

"It was ultimately a fatal injury, but there would have been a short delay before the person collapsed."

The court heard some of the more minor injuries on Mr Gilling's body were several days older than the fatal stab injury.

Prosecutors allege there had been an earlier confrontation between Mr Gilling and the two defendants.

When Wiillans was arrested on suspicion of murder, he told police Mr Gilling was responsible for a burglary at Willans' sister's house in which a quad bike was stolen.

He admitted having 'a daft girly fight' with Mr Gilling, but denied murdering him.

"There's no way I'm going down for a murder I haven't done," Willans told police.

"It was Derek Pallas."

Willans, 31, of Warren Court, Hartlepool, and Pallas, 36, of Marsh House Avene, Billingham, both deny murder on September 29 last year.

Both men admit being with Mr Gilling shortly before he was fatally injured, but they both deny stabbing him.

Proceeding.