Murder charge after man dies in hospital following Hartlepool incident

Norman Ryan, 55, died on September 9 after he was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital following an incident in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, on August 31.

Cleveland Police said on Tuesday: “A 23-year-old man will appear in court charged with murder following an alleged incident in Hartlepool whereby a 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries and sadly later died.

“Fifty-five-year-old Norman Ryan sadly passed away on Friday, 9th September, at James Cook University Hospital.

Troutpool Close, on Hartlepool's Central Estate, where emergency services rushed after Norman Ryan was reported to have suffered serious injuries before later dying in hospital.

“Norman had been in the hospital receiving treatment since an alleged incident was reported to police at an address on Troutpool Close around 6.45pm on Wednesday, 31st August.

“The 23-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, September 13.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 155849 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.