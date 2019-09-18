Murder investigation launched as man dies after alleged Teesside pub assault
Cleveland Police have launched a murder inquiry following a man’s death after a reported assault in a Teesside pub.
Police were called to The Roundel pub, in Mitchell Avenue, Thornaby, at around 9.15pm last night, Tuesday, September 17, following a report that a man had been assaulted.
The man was taken by ambulance to James Cook Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A police statement said: “A murder investigation has been launched and two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
“They remain in police custody.
“A cordon has been put in place and officers remain at the scene. Investigations are at an early stage as detectives work to piece together what happened.
“Officers have spoken to a number of people in the pub but are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.
“People can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”